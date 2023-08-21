Deputy assaulted at Chase County Fair, Bystanders intervene

(MGN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IMPERIAL, Neb. (KNOP) - A sheriff’s deputy was assaulted by a man with an outstanding warrant during the Chase County Fair in Imperial on Saturday.

According to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy attempted to arrest the man, but he pulled away and then assaulted the deputy. The deputy deployed his taser but it had no effect on the man.

The sheriff’s office said several bystanders saw the deputy on the ground trying to defend himself and jumped in to help get the suspect under control. During this time, the suspect bit one of the people helping the deputy.

Eventually more law enforcement officers arrived and were able to handcuff the suspect.

The man claimed he was injured during the incident and was taken to the hospital to get checked out. According to the sheriff’s office, the doctor reported the suspect had no injuries.

The man has been charged with felony assault of an officer, resisting arrest, and 3rd-degree assault of another individual. More charges are pending.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office said they were thankful for the “Good Samaritans” who did not hesitate to help.

