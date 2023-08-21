LPS postpones outdoor athletic events for Tuesday and Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced that all outdoor athletic contests for Tuesday and Wednesday will be postponed and rescheduled.

Following the NSAA guidelines, the forecasted Wet Bulb Globe Temperature for those days is too high to safely hold contests for all involved.

LPS said they will continue to monitor the weather and forecasts for later Thursday and Friday, and make adjustments to contest times and days as needed.

For the health and safety of student-participants, coaches, officials & spectators, LPS will be postponing all LPS hosted outdoor athletic contests for Aug. 22 & 23. We will monitor the weather for Thursday & Friday to make adjustments to contest times and days as needed. pic.twitter.com/b6dBp1HXfr — LPS Athletics & Activities (@LPSAthletics) August 21, 2023

