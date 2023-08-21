LPS postpones outdoor athletic events for Tuesday and Wednesday
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced that all outdoor athletic contests for Tuesday and Wednesday will be postponed and rescheduled.
Following the NSAA guidelines, the forecasted Wet Bulb Globe Temperature for those days is too high to safely hold contests for all involved.
LPS said they will continue to monitor the weather and forecasts for later Thursday and Friday, and make adjustments to contest times and days as needed.
