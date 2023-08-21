Man arrested for fourth DUI on I-80 west of Lincoln

Justin Nelson
Justin Nelson(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested on Friday for his fourth DUI after he was caught driving erratically on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 6:50 a.m., a member of the Criminal Interdiction Unit saw a white Jeep Grand Cherokee swerving and crossing over lanes while traveling westbound on I-80 near Pleasant Dale, LSO said.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said a deputy pulled the vehicle over and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 39-year-old Justin Nelson, of Omaha, and saw mini alcohol bottles inside the vehicle.

LSO said Nelson’s blood alcohol level tested .229. He was lodged in jail for an interlock violation, second aggravated driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Nelson was supposed to have an interlock system in his Jeep due to having three DUI’s in the past.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui wildfires affects those in Nebraska
Omaha Police are investigating after one person died Saturday evening in north Omaha.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide
Governor Jim Pillen
Governor Pillen announces group to examine Nebraskan workforce issues
Monday High Temperatures
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat Monday
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
The dry bed of the Arkansas River near the Santa Fe Trail crossing at Cimarron, Kansas. The...
Officials say state law likely protects Nebraska groundwater from raids by parched western states
Police investigating shooting that left two vehicles damaged in central Lincoln
Deputy assaulted at Chase County Fair, Bystanders intervene