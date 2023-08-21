Newsome leads Huskers’ experienced secondary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Quinton Newsome has played in 42 games with the Huskers. He’s been a reliable player in the secondary with 112 career tackles. Newsome is a veteran leader in Nebraska’s defensive backfield, which may be the strength of the team.

In Tony White’s defense, Newsome is playing both cornerback and safety. The 6-foot-1 senior believes his versatility will help Nebraska in the upcoming season, which begins on August 31st at Minnesota.

