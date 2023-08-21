Omaha FBI office seeking help identifying victims in child exploitation case involving ex-Boy Scout leader

John Shores is accused of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha FBI office needs your help identifying potential victims in a child exploitation case involving a former Boy Scout leader.

John Shores, 54, was indicted Monday. He was charged earlier this month with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

It was confirmed that Shores is in no way associated with the Boy Scouts anymore, as of Aug. 11.

The FBI Omaha field office asks anyone with information on the investigation or who believes their child or other children may have been victimized by Shores to call the field office at (402) 493-8688.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain rights and restitution as mandated by federal law.

