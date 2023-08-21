Otabor, Johansson set to compete at 2023 World Athletics Championships

Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two members of the Nebraska track and field team are set to compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, hosted at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary from Aug. 19 to Aug. 27.

Rhema Otabor will represent the Bahamas in the javelin on Aug. 23 and Axelina Johansson will throw the shot put for Sweden on Aug. 26.

Otabor enters the meet ranked 26th in the world. Over the summer, Otabor won the Bahamian National Championship with the second-best javelin mark in school history, 196-0 (59.75m). The Nebraska junior added another gold at the NACAC U23 Championship, hitting a meet record throw (57.48m).

Johansson is currently No. 13 in the shot put world ranking. She capped off her sophomore season with an NCAA title, throwing for 63-3 1/4 (19.28m). At the Big Ten Championships, Johansson topped the school record book with a mark of 64-1 1/4 (19.54m).

