Over $17,000 in damage done after Sunday car fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue worked to save a home from further damage after a car fire in the home’s driveway on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene near 52nd and Sumner around 6:15 p.m.

LFR said when crews arrived, they had flames coming from a car parked near a house. The flames then spread to the exterior of the house, which LFR said was quickly able to put out.

Officials say the car, valued at $2,500, is a total loss. Damage to the side of the house is estimated at $15,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but LFR said it isn’t thought to be suspicious. There were also no injuries.

