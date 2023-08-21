Police investigating shooting that left two vehicles damaged in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that left two vehicles damaged in central Lincoln over the weekend.

Lincoln Police were called to 31st and O Streets Friday night at 10:50 p.m. after they received a report of gunshots heard in the area. Arriving officers searched the area but did not find any damage.

The next morning at 7:50 a.m., LPD got a call from a resident in the same area near 30th and N Streets who said their vehicles were damaged.

LPD said a Mazda CX-7 had three bullet strikes in the rear and a Toyota Camry had seven bullet strikes on the passenger side.

Damage to each vehicle was estimated at $3,000.

Officers searched the area and found 12 spent .22 caliber casings on N Street.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

