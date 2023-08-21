Relative of Grand Island pastor pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has entered a not guilty plea for sexual assault charges from reported incidents from 2018 at a church.

According to officials, 23-year-old Milton Castanon Jr. was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault in Hall County District Court. He waived a preliminary hearing in county court earlier this month, bounding the case over.

Grand Island Police said in the affidavit that they responded to reports of sexual assault for two victims. The victims told police they were assaulted when they were seven or eight, and it took place at a Grand Island church where the suspect is a relative of the pastor.

He arraignment was set for Sept. 5. No future court dates have been listed.

