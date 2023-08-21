Servicemembers visit Nebraska for Navy Week

(South Korea Navy/Yonhap via AP, File)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Navy Week in Nebraska. Servicemembers are visiting different cities around the country explaining what it is they do.

Several men and women out and about in Lincoln have been wearing their Navy uniforms as part of the celebration.

On Monday, servicemembers stopped by the Food Bank and the Malone Center. 10/11 NOW caught up with them at CEDARS, where they shared their stories with kids about where their services had taken them.

One Lincoln native had left land-locked Nebraska for his adventure.

“The first thing that they pitched to me was like you get to travel the world and it’s completely free, and I was like ‘what are the places I can go and what are the things that I can do,” said Carter Smith, third-class petty officer. “From people I’ve heard telling me stories of where they have been and done. So you can name it and your probably gonna go there.”

Navy Week will continue throughout the week with a Number of events here in Lincoln and in Omaha. This is the first time they’ve made the trip to Nebraska.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui wildfires affects those in Nebraska
Omaha Police are investigating after one person died Saturday evening in north Omaha.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide
Governor Jim Pillen
Governor Pillen announces group to examine Nebraskan workforce issues
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash
Monday High Temperatures
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat Monday

Latest News

EXCESSIVE HEAT WEATHER ALERTS
Tuesday Forecast: Sizzling Summer Weather Continues...
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
KTTC
Omaha FBI office seeking help identifying victims in child exploitation case involving ex-Boy Scout leader
The Panhandle Public Health District is reporting the state's first death from the West Nile...
First death from West Nile virus reported in Panhandle