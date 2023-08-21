Tuesday Forecast: Sizzling Summer Weather Continues...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Out of the frying pan and into the fire...triple-digit heat expected through Thursday...

Upper-level winds and a strong area of high pressure across the middle part of the country have combined to produce some of the hottest conditions we’ve seen across our area in over a decade.

High pressure aloft means sinking air and very hot temperatures...including extremely warm overnight lows. The upper-level winds continue to deflect weather systems around us...leaving us not only quite hot but also quite dry. High levels of low-level moisture...especially over the eastern-half of the state...has pushed “feels like” readings into the 105°-to-120° range during the afternoons. Those numbers can be dangerous if caution is not exercised while outdoors...please be smart and careful as this late-summer heat wave continues. These types of weather conditions can be especially hazardous for the very young...the elderly...and the family pets. Please keep an extra-close eye on these groups during this stretch. A cold front is forecast to drop south late Thursday...breaking the “heat dome” down a bit and allowing a much needed cool down for late in the week. This front will also bring us a small chance for some much needed rain as well.

The latest 7-Day Outlook continues our “hazardous heat” through Thursday...then indicates some relief in the form of much cooler, more seasonal temperatures later in the period. That cool down will be accompanied by some slight shower-and-thunderstorm chances.

Unfortunately...the latest 8-to-14 day temperature outlook calls for a “better-than-average” chance for ABOVE NORMAL readings for the period August 29th thru September 4th. It’s unknown at this time if that means a return to triple-digit heat, but it’s not of the question...so stay tuned.

There is also a “better-than-average” chance for BELOW NORMAL rainfall for much of the state over that same period.

