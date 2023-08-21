Weather Alert Day: Intense heat continues Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dangerous heat and humidity will continue for much of the week. Record or near record high will be possible across the state. Cooler temperatures are expected by Friday and for the weekend with a small chance of rain.
Excessive heat warning continues for parts of central and all of eastern Nebraska until 10 PM Wednesday. Heat advisory for parts of central and western Nebraska until 10 PM Wednesday. A prolong period of dangerous heat and humidity expected.
Mostly sunny, hot and humid across Nebraska Monday afternoon. Highs will reach the triple digits across Nebraska.
Forecast heat index values for late Monday afternoon.
Mostly clear, very warm and humid Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Lows will mainly be in the 70s.
Mainly sunny, very hot and continued humid on Tuesday. Highs will be well into the hundreds.
Continued very hot on Wednesday across Nebraska.
It is looking like Thursday will be the last hot for most Nebraskans. Cooler temperatures arrive Friday and even cooler for the weekend. Small rain chances Friday and over the weekend.
