Weather Alert Day: Intense heat continues Monday

1011 Monday First Look Forecast 21 Aug 2023 04 49 20AM
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dangerous heat and humidity will continue for much of the week. Record or near record high will be possible across the state. Cooler temperatures are expected by Friday and for the weekend with a small chance of rain.

Excessive heat warning continues for parts of central and all of eastern Nebraska until 10 PM Wednesday. Heat advisory for parts of central and western Nebraska until 10 PM Wednesday. A prolong period of dangerous heat and humidity expected.

Dangerous heat and humidity will continue through at least Wednesday.
Dangerous heat and humidity will continue through at least Wednesday.(KOLN)

Mostly sunny, hot and humid across Nebraska Monday afternoon. Highs will reach the triple digits across Nebraska.

Hot and humid Monday.
Hot and humid Monday.(KOLN)

Forecast heat index values for late Monday afternoon.

Heat index reading this afternoon will range from 105 to 119.
Heat index reading this afternoon will range from 105 to 119.(KOLN)

Mostly clear, very warm and humid Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Lows will mainly be in the 70s.

Very warm and muggy.
Very warm and muggy.(KOLN)

Mainly sunny, very hot and continued humid on Tuesday. Highs will be well into the hundreds.

Record or near record highs possible.
Record or near record highs possible.(KOLN)

Continued very hot on Wednesday across Nebraska.

Dangerous heat continues Wednesday.
Dangerous heat continues Wednesday.(KOLN)

It is looking like Thursday will be the last hot for most Nebraskans. Cooler temperatures arrive Friday and even cooler for the weekend. Small rain chances Friday and over the weekend.

Intense heat through Thursday. Cooler by the weekend with a small chance of rain.
Intense heat through Thursday. Cooler by the weekend with a small chance of rain.(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui wildfires affects those in Nebraska
Omaha Police are investigating after one person died Saturday evening in north Omaha.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide
Governor Jim Pillen
Governor Pillen announces group to examine Nebraskan workforce issues
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash
Authorities say 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot at her clothing store after a...
Store owner killed over a Pride flag she flew in front of her California business

Latest News

1011 Monday First Look Forecast 21 Aug 2023 04 49 20AM
1011 Monday First Look Forecast 21 Aug 2023 04 49 20AM
Monday High Temperatures
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat Monday
Sunday Evening Forecast Update 20 Aug 2023 05 04 11PM
Sunday Evening Forecast Update 20 Aug 2023 05 04 11PM
Prolong heat will continue until Thursday.
Weather Alert Day: Hot and muggy conditions will continue on Sunday