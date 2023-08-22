12 Lincoln representatives sign letter critiquing Gov. Pillen on new prison, encourage new dialogue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several members of the Lincoln City Council, Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, and Nebraska State Legislature sent a letter to Governor Jim Pillen Monday citing concerns surrounding the location of the new prison complex set to be built in northeast Lincoln.

The letter, sent by Councilman James Michael Bowers and signed by 11 other local politicians stated that there was a desire for additional information and transparency in prison’s creation and implementation.

The letter invited Gov. Pillen to an upcoming town hall meeting on September 21st at 5:30 p.m. According to the letter, the meeting will be held at a location in Northeast Lincoln to accommodate those interested in discussing the new prison.

“This will provide an opportunity for those of us in Northeast Lincoln to engage in an open dialogue and share concerns about the location, the process and the approval of the proposed prison project, “Councilman Bowers said in the letter. “Our voice and participation in this process have been taken away from us.”

Several members of the Lincoln City Council and Nebraska State Senate sent a letter to Governor Jim Pillen in regards to the location of the new prison complex in Northeast Lincoln. (10/11 NOW)

