Celebrating a decade of remote control racing at Outlaw Raceway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In Mike Willman’s backyard, there is a race track. It’s dirt, fast, and one-of-a-kind because the cars are operated by remote control.

It’s known as Outlaw Raceway Park, just outside of Waverly.

“I get the thrill of watching people smile on the driver’s stand,” Willman said. “Shaking hands, clapping when they get done whether they won or lost.”

Over the weekend, Outlaw Raceway Park hosted “Quarter-Scale Dirt Nationals,” a prestigious tournament that attracted dozens of RC drivers from seven different states.

“It’s a big thrill for us,” Jim Sobbing, a Palmyra native, said. “We’re the only dirt track around anymore in QSAC.”

Willman built the track a decade ago and over the years has prided himself in maintaining the grounds to create memories for a special group of hobbyists.

“We do it for the fun of it,” Jim Holloway said. Holloway is an RC driver from Yorktown, Indiana. He said he loves the opportunity to race on a dirt track, as opposed to an asphalt track, which is a more common RC surface. “We do it for plaques and those types of awards. No money involved,” Holloway said. “Guys get thousands and thousands of dollars into these quarter-scale cars. They’re like the real thing, just smaller.”

One lap on Willman’s track is 360 feet. Some cars can cross the finish line in :07 seconds. Willman said high-powered quarter-scale cars have been clocked on his track around 45 miles per hour.

“I race out here myself. I’ve done it since 1986,” Willman said. “I still have the shakes and nerves when I get up there. When I get done racing, I’m shaking a little bit.”

