Crete Public Schools starts drug testing students; a review of other schools’ policies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the state, classes are back in session. For one southeast Nebraska school district, the school year isn't the only new thing.

Earlier this month, 10/11 brought you the story of Crete Public Schools implementing a new student drug testing policy. Now, we’re taking a look at similar policies in other Nebraska schools.

Since passing the new policy in July, Crete Public Schools have made adjustments like removing sixth graders, band students, and unified sports participants from testing.

According to the ACLU of Nebraska, policies like Crete’s are on the rise.

“It’s interesting because the government continues to report and show that teen drug use is actually on a decline nationally,” said Rose Godinez, legal director for the ACLU of Nebraska.

In southeast Nebraska, policies vary widely but seem to be moving in the opposite direction of Crete. Districts like Lincoln Public Schools, Waverly, and Norris don’t have any drug testing procedures.

Beatrice Public Schools said they’re currently reviewing and could be changing their current policy with requires mandatory drug testing for high schoolers involved in activities.

Over in Fairbury, this is the district’s second year without a policy, after randomly testing seventh through 12th graders in activities for five years.

“It was a very long policy that was not easy to understand,” said Fairbury superintendent Sean Molloy. “And so the administrative team, we had proposed changes to the policy to try to make it simpler. But ultimately the board decided to rescind the policy itself.”

Molloy said they learned the policy wasn’t necessary. The district’s data shows that between 2019-2022, 39 students tested positive for drugs - about 10% of their student population.

“For some students, I would think that it was it was successful in mitigating them from participating in drug use,” Molloy said. “For others, it wasn’t. When there’s a will, there’s a way and if there’s a loophole, individuals have a habit of finding that loophole.”

Now, Fairbury is focused on providing resources, while still prohibiting drug use.

“Our stance is really trying to look at preventative measures to make sure that students are as supported as possible,” Molloy said.

In Lincoln the district said that’s their method too. While they declined an interview, school policies lay out the code of conduct which prohibits drug and alcohol use. The district also offers a School Community Intervention Program which helps connect students with treatment and counseling agencies.

Back in Crete, the district said they’re going to do both.

Students who test positive for alcohol and drugs, including nicotine, will be able to be connected to community drug and alcohol resources to reduce penalties. The district said they created the policy to ensure a positive school environment for all students.

According to data from the district, there were 27 drug and alcohol incidents at Crete High School for the 2022-23 school year. Of those incidents: 12 were for nicotine, nine for THC, two for drug paraphernalia, four for onsite intoxication, as well as three incidents where students had to be transported by ambulance for high levels of intoxication. At Crete Middle School, there were 14 drug incidents: 11 for nicotine, and three for THC.

“We know that kids who are struggling with alcohol and drug use, we want to do everything that we can to get to get the help and the assistance them and their families need,” said Crete superintendent, Dr. Josh McDowell.

Crete Public Schools has also updated how much they anticipate spending on drug testing. While they’ve budgeted $25,000 for the testing, the district estimates to spend a little more than $16,000 for the first year to cover about 450 tests.

