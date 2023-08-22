Cuts coming to city bus routes serving students

Lincoln StarTran bus
Lincoln StarTran bus(City of Lincoln)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a little under a month, roughly 250 Lincoln Public Schools middle and high school students and families will have to find a new way to get to and from school.

This comes after StarTran announced it’s no longer able to offer its seven-route booster service to students because of federal regulations.

One of those stops is near 75th and Glynoaks Drive, used by both Erin Golick and Amber Barclay’s Lux Middle School students.

Lux is one of eight schools being impacted by the end of StarTran’s Booster Program, after 30 years in operation.

“I think a lot of families have made some significant life decisions, knowing that that service was there,” Golick said.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities declined an interview this week with 10/11 NOW but referenced a press conference it hosted at the beginning of this month.

At that press conference, LTU said the end of the program comes as the Federal Transit Administration notified StarTran it must make mandatory changes to the School Booster Route Program, or risk losing half its funding.

“FTA regulations prohibit public transit from competing with private transit companies or offering school-related transit services,” said Elizabeth Elliot the Director of LTU at that conference.

Barclay said she was heading into the school year expecting her new sixth grader to be able to use the Booster Program.

“It’s just really confusing to me why there was no contingency plan put in place if they’ve known about this,” Barclay said.

The program is set to end Sept. 18 impacting kids from Culler, Goodrich, Lux, Moore, Schoo, and Scott Middle Schools, as well as Northstar and Northeast High Schools.

StarTran is proposing adding a new bus stop in the Fallbrook neighborhood in north Lincoln to serve Schoo.

LTU said they’re also going to start offering increased service times during peak hours on six fixed routes that are frequently used by LPS students, but parents said that isn’t enough.

“We just really feel like our students are not being thought of in this decision. And their safety is not being thought of as a priority,” Barclay said.

LPS said they offer transportation to all kids in kindergarten through eighth grade who live more than four miles from their school and can’t add on new routes because they already struggle with the routes they do have.

