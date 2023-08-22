Huskers return to practice as season opener looms next week

Campin' with the Cornhuskers.
Campin' with the Cornhuskers.(KOLN-TV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a two day break and the start of the fall semester, the Husker football team was back on the practice field on a very hot and humid Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s practice marks practice number 19 of the preseason. Only 6 practices remain until the Huskers leave for Minneapolis next week.

Tuesday’s practice was closed to the media, but Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield and selected offensive players will speak to reporters following practice. You’ll be able to see those full interviews in the video player above as soon as they’re available.

While they didn’t practice on Monday, it did appear that the Huskers were “on the move” as the team’s new locker room was opened to players. In a video posted to the Husker Football social media accounts, players appear to have access to the team’s new facility, including locker rooms and recovery areas.

The Huskers open the season on the road against Minnesota. The team will leave for Minneapolis on Wednesday of next week, with the game scheduled for Thursday, August 31 with a 7 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.

