Lincoln community leaders hold groundbreaking for youth sports complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln community leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Sandhills Global Youth Complex on Tuesday.

The sports complex is touted as the “most accessible baseball and softball complex in the region” and will host games and tournaments for players of all abilities.

The complex which will feature eight turf fields is being built near Oak Lake Park on the southeast side of N. 1st and Cornhusker Highway.

Two of the fields will be the new home of the Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves.

The outfields of the youth fields will also be used for flag football, soccer, lacrosse and other sports.

Lincoln Sports Complex2 (Lincoln Chamber of Commerce)

Construction is expected to be complete in Fall 2024 and could bring in 100,000 new visitors in its first year and double that by year three.

The project aims to give greater access to disadvantaged youth. One of the fields will be the home of Homer’s Heroes for mentally and physically challenged children.

It’s expected to cost $27 million.

The City of Lincoln, along with Nebraska Wesleyan University and other community partners, held a groundbreaking for the Lincoln Youth Complex on Tuesday. (City of Lincoln)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.