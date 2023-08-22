Lincoln roofers take on extreme heat

There are many ways to describe working through one of the hottest days of the year.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
“Today was awful,” said Brett Koch, a foreman at Stonebrook Exterior.

“It almost feels like you got hit by a semi while you’re working,” Jeremy Fox, a superintendent at Stonebrook, said. “I don’t know how else to say it. Literally like, you’re going head-on with a semi-truck while you’re working. You’re just going, you got to keep going.”

Monday’s blistering temperatures brought the heat index near 120 degrees, and the next few days will offer no relief.

Stonebrook Exterior works roofing and siding, so it’s employees have to take the heat head on.

“At minimum 30 degrees hotter up there than it is on the ground itself,” Fox said.

Fox said he instills his crew with an extra sense of safety on weeks like this.

“I’m more so worried about their health more than anything,” Fox said. “Productivity goes out the room when it comes to safety. Safety first always.”

That safety means monitoring for signs of heat exhaustion and getting all workers inside by mid-afternoon. It also means sitting in training courses that explain the non-stop need for water and ice.

“Well it wasn’t fun, but we’re allowed to take as many breaks as we need to combat the heat,” Koch said.

Employees said for most of the week, they’ll be starting earlier so they can get out earlier and finding ways to keep people busy inside.

