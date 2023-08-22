Pete Ricketts announces launch of 2024 U.S. Senate campaign

U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts(U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts)
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Senator Pete Ricketts announced his plans to launch his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign on Tuesday.

Sen. Ricketts will hold his 2024 Campaign Kickoff Tour on Wednesday with stops in North Platte, Kearney, Norfolk, and Omaha.

This will be Ricketts’ first election as a U.S. Senator. He initially left his position as Nebraska’s governor due to term limits in 2022.

Around that time, Ben Sasse vacated his position as U.S. Senator to become the president at the University of Florida. Days after Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen announced he was appointing Ricketts as Sasse’s replacement.

