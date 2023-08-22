Weather Alert Day: The song remains the same, more dangerous heat and humidity for Tuesday

1011 Tuesday First Look Forecast 22 Aug 2023 04 51 01AM
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dangerous heat and humidity continues Tuesday across Nebraska. Most of Nebraska will have highs over 100 degrees with heat index values from 105 to 118. Very hot temperatures will continue Wednesday and Thursday with cooler temperatures Friday and over the weekend.

Excessive heat warning continues for eastern Nebraska until 10 PM Thursday, 10 PM Wednesday in parts of central Nebraska. Heat advisory until 10 PM Wednesday for parts of central and western Nebraska.

Dangerous heat and humidity continue Wednesday,(KOLN)

Mainly sunny skies, very hot and humid across Nebraska Tuesday. Highs will range from the upper 90s to around 106 with the heat index from 105 to 118. The higher heat index values will be in eastern Nebraska. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Very hot and humid.(KOLN)

Forecast heat index values Tuesday.

Heat index forecast(KOLN)

Very warm and humid conditions will continue Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Warm and muggy.(KOLN)

Intense heat will continue on Wednesday.

Another very hot day Wednesday.(KOLN)

Weather alert day will continue through Thursday. Cooler temperatures by the end of the week with a small chance of rain Friday through Sunday.

Relief from the heat by the weekend.(KOLN)

