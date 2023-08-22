Weather Alert Day: Still Hot and Humid Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dangerous heat will continue through the middle of the week. Near record or record high temperatures are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Cooling trend begins Friday and continues through the weekend.

Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, humid and a bit breezy. Areas of patchy fog are possible early in the morning. High temperatures should be around 100 to 105 for much of the area. Heat index values could be as high as 109 to 120. Heat Advisory continues for part of Central and Western Nebraska through 10pm CDT Thursday. This is where heat index values could be as high as 109. Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for almost all of the eastern half of Nebraska and Northern Kansas through 10pm Thursday. This is where heat index values could be as high as 120. Winds Wednesday should be south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

A cold front will move through the area late Thursday into Friday. The upper level ridge should break down and move west during that time period as well. This will lead to a cooling trend that begins Friday and continues into the weekend. High temperatures Thursday should be in the mid 90s to around 105. High temperatures Friday look to be mainly in the low 80s to low 90s. There is a 20% chance of rain Friday.

This weekend will be partly cloudy and cooler with a 20% chance for more rain. High temperatures look to be mainly in the mid 70s to mid 80s which is below average for this time of the year. It should warm up a bit for early next week with temperatures close to or slightly above average.

