10/11 News at 10 available online due to Spectrum technical issues

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Spectrum is currently experiencing technical issues to their services that carry 10/11 News. Any Spectrum customers can watch 10/11 News at 10 online on our 1011now.com website and the 1011 NOW app, as well as streaming platforms including RokuTV, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV.

Please be patient as Spectrum works to fix this issue.

10/11 NOW Live Page
View Programming Schedule

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Justin Nelson
Man arrested for fourth DUI on I-80 west of Lincoln
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, at right, leads an NU Board of Regents meeting on...
University of Nebraska’s Ted Carter is named the next president at Ohio State
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season

Latest News

The AltEn facility on Mead’s outskirts had piled up huge quantities of toxic, pesticide-laced...
Cleanup at defunct Mead AltEn plant turns a corner
Wednesday High Temperatures
Weather Alert Day: Still Hot and Humid Wednesday
LPS Logo
LPS cancels early childhood classes for Wednesday and Thursday
Evan Burkhardt, 21, is charged with possession of child pornography in Merrick County.
Fullerton man facing child porn charges