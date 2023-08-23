Cleanup at defunct Mead AltEn plant turns a corner

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last two years, a shadow has loomed over the village of Mead. It first came as a rancid smell.

“You couldn’t, there isn’t a way to describe it,” one concerned resident said back in 2021. “Dead, rotten, sweet, acidic, all in one.”

Then, animals started getting sick.

The AltEn facility on the town’s outskirts had piled up huge quantities of toxic, pesticide-laced waste. It was accidently spilled and then spread through the surrounding area. Since then, a group of former commercial AltEn consumers have come together to form the Facility Response Group. FRG is responsible for cleaning up the mess, and they hired the environmental engineering firm NewFields to help.

On Tuesday, they shared some good news for Mead’s 600 people.

“We’re working toward a solution, and we’re excited now that we’re getting to the stage where we’re removing the wet cake from the site,” said Don Gunster, an environmental scientist and project coordinator at NewFields.

That ‘wet cake,’ putrid piles of ethanol byproduct, is a primary target now. The plan is to run a pilot program to transport 24,000 tons of that substance once they solidify it to a landfill near Bennington.

“We’re expecting up to six trucks an hour,” said Bill Butler, NewFields senior engineer. “We’re going to learn all of that in the pilot test to figure out what’s going to be the best way to do this. How can we optimize it without creating any risk.”

NewFields staff said the wet cake isn’t hazardous, but it could create an awful stench while being churned up. That’s why they’ll be extra cautious when working with it.

“For example, Friday home football games, we will not be working in that pile, just to prevent any of that odor from disrupting community activities,” Gunster said.

The clean-up team has worked closely with Mead leaders and residents.

“Their input to the process as well as our ability to share with them what we’re doing has been very important,” Gunster said

The solidification pilot project is set to start in late September and will run through early November.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.