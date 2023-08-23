Community Food Pantry of Beatrice expands with new facility

The new location at the fire station now doubles the space they're able to use.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) - The Beatrice Community Food Panty has been serving the community and surrounding areas for 51 years. Now, they have an additional resource to continue that mission, a new building.

Earlier this month, the food pantry moved into what used to be the Beatrice Fire Station, which sat empty for nearly a year and half after they moved into a new fire house. The new location has provided the food pantry with more than double the space to store and distribute food to the community.

In July, the food pantry served 641 individuals and in June, they served 571 individuals in the area. They also have the ability to hold more fridges to store cold food. Before, fridges were located throughout the community and at neighbors’ houses.

“The space that is here is so bright and uplifting,” Angy Essam, the food coordinator said. “The volunteers love coming in now, it was just that we were outgrowing the space and it was tight quarters in the basement of the church, so we’re enjoying it here.”

The Community Food Pantry of Beatrice is holding an open house to tour their new space this Friday. The community is welcome to check out the space and learn about possible volunteer opportunities. The open house runs from 2 to 6 p.m. located at 205 Ella St. in Beatrice.

