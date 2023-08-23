Fire damages apartment building, displaces residents near downtown Lincoln

The scene of an apartment fire near 17th & F Streets Tuesday night.
The scene of an apartment fire near 17th & F Streets Tuesday night.(John Grinvalds)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 15 people have been displaced from their apartments after a fire just outside downtown Lincoln Tuesday night.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. just north of 17th & F Streets on reports of flames coming from the roof of a two-story apartment building. Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg tells 10/11 crews arrived to an active fire and smoke, and quickly began working to put out the flames.

Gegg said once firefighters were inside, they located a blaze in the attic and it knocked down in under 15 minutes. He added that ll the residents inside were able to safely make it out of the structure before crews arrived. However ,LFR says all of the residents will need to be temporarily relocated with the help of the Red Cross, as power has been shut off to the building as a result of the incident.

LFR Public Information Officer MJ Lierman adds that there was just one apartment damaged by the fire.

No injuries occurred, and the cause and amount of damage done is under investigation.

LFR at the scene of an apartment fire near 17th & F Streets Tuesday night.
LFR at the scene of an apartment fire near 17th & F Streets Tuesday night.(John Grinvalds)

