Former Nebraska state trooper receives third sentence for child sex crimes

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former Nebraska State Patrol trooper convicted of sexual assault received another lengthy prison term Wednesday.

Brandon Dolezal, 26, pleaded no contest to two counts of sexual assault of a child, for which he was sentenced to 30-50 years in prison by Douglas County District Court Judge Molly Keane.

Brandon Dolezal
Brandon Dolezal(Douglas County Court)

According to prosecutors, Dolezal assaulted a Skutt High School student whom he met online. Dolezal was arrested in the school’s parking lot in November.

This is the third prison sentence handed down to Dolezal.

He was previously sentenced to serve 40-56 years in Scotts Bluff County on child porn and enticement charges, as well as 20-40 years in Sarpy County for the sexual assault of a child.

All sentences will run consecutively.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Red Way
Lincoln’s Red Way flight service to cease operations
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Construction of a Google data center along I-80 in northeast Lincoln.
Google announces plans to develop data center in Lincoln, its third in Nebraska
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, at right, leads an NU Board of Regents meeting on...
University of Nebraska’s Ted Carter is named the next president at Ohio State

Latest News

SCC Board of Governors Approve 8.5 Cents Levy Rate
One teacher in Lincoln was shocked to learn one of the children in her class this fall, is the...
Tenured teacher takes on second generation students
County jail capacity concerns grow, inmates moved miles away
County jail capacity concerns grow, inmates moved miles away
Robin (left) and William (right), the twin red panda cubs born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo on...
Lincoln Children’s Zoo announces birth of twin red pandas
Red Way is shutting down after August 31st.
Red Way customers and employees react to airline shutting down