Hastings woman killed in crash with semi near Doniphan

(Pixabay)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman has died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Hall County.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Highway 281 north of Cedarview Road near Doniphan around 10:16 p.m.

HSCO said a preliminary investigation indicates a semi truck was traveling southbound on Highway 281, preparing to turn west into a gravel lot when it was struck from behind by a woman in a Hyundai Sonata.

The Sonata was driven by Diana Dieken, 79, of Hastings. She was transported by ambulance to Grand Island Regional Medical Center, where she was declared deceased. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the semi has been identified as Carlos Roberto Guerrero Gomez, 29, of Alliance. He was uninjured in the collision. He was wearing a seat belt.

An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation, which remains open.

Local4 reached out to the sheriff’s office if any citations will be issued.

