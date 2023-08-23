Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Truck’s interior dash camera captures face of gun thief

By Bryan Shawver
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The person accused of stealing two firearms from the center console of a pickup truck was caught on the interior-facing dash camera.

The thief got inside the parked truck in the area of 56th and R Streets during the overnight of Aug. 7, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

A dash camera captures video of a person stealing two guns from a truck's center console.
Video from the security camera shows the person, while wearing gloves, open the center console and grab two guns, later identified as a 9MM Sig Sauer and a .22 caliber mini revolver.

The person then left the truck with the two firearms. Investigators believe he may have a tattoo on his left hand.

The same night as the gun thefts, a porch prowler was caught on the camera of a home in the area of 33rd and Sheridan.

The video shows the man acting suspiciously, as he looks into a window of the home, says Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

A security camera catches a man accused of porch prowling and peeking into a window of a home...
After spotting the camera, the video shows the man leaving the home.

Lincoln Police are asking for help identifying the man to find out what he was doing on the homeowner’s porch at night.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips online or call (402) 475-3600.

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
