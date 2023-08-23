Lincoln to welcome thousands of air show visitors this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln is advising residents attending the Guardians of Freedom Airshow this weekend to plan for possible congested traffic conditions.

On Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., more than 100,000 guests are expected to attend the free Airshow each day in Airpark, located on NW 38th Street.

The airshow will have performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels; U.S. Marine Corps C-130J Super Hercules - Fat Albert; U.S. Air Force F-16C Viper Demo team; US Navy F-35C; US Navy EA-18G Growler Demo Team; US Navy Legacy Flight; US Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Jump Team; S-300B - Doug Roth; U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight; F-5 Tiger fighter jet; Nebraska ANG KC-135; and The Horsemen Aerobatic Team. The acts will perform the same show both days.

The City, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and Nebraska State Patrol wants to encourage drivers to expect a large increase in traffic in and around Lincoln and on Interstate 80.

Travel notes:

From I-80, take the NW. 48th Street, Exit 395 and head north following the airshow signs.

From West “O” Street, take NW. 48th Street and head north following the airshow signs.

From eastbound Hwy. 34, turn onto NW. 48th Street and head south following airshow signs.

From westbound Hwy. 34, turn onto the NW. 27th Street exit and head south following airshow signs.

StarTran Route 46-Arnold Heights riders are encouraged to plan for delays due to airshow traffic.

Parking:

Free parking is available throughout Airpark, from NW. 48th Street east to the airshow grounds, and from West Cuming Street south to West Mathis Street.

For more information, on how to stay safe and what you can and cannot bring to the airshow, visit their website.

