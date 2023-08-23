Nebraska Track and Field announces 2023-24 signees

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska track and field announced 29 newcomers to its program for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday.

This talented class represents 13 states and three countries, including eight transfers and 21 incoming freshmen. The 29-member class is made up of 62 state titles, four national titles and two world championships.

Highlighting the class on the women’s side is Mine De Klerk, University of Oregon transfer and Welkom, South Africa-native. De Klerk is expected to bolster NU’s throwers, as a two-time World U20 Champion, a World U20 runner-up, a World U20 bronze medalist and a South African U20 National Record Holder.

Cece Deebom comes in as a decorated sprinter, jumper and hurdler from Fargo, N.D., collecting 12 state titles through her high school career.

Joining Nebraska’s distance corps, Ali Bainbridge is an eight-time South Dakota State Champion and Hayley Trotter is a seven-time Kansas State Champion.

Berlyn Schutz and Sage Burbach are Nebraska-natives that have made impacts at the state meet. A distance runner from Lincoln East, Schutz won three state titles, while Burbach is a two-time state champion in the throws.

Adding to the sprints and hurdles, Abrielle Artley is a two-time state champion from Illinois.

On the men’s side, Tyrell Pierce is a sprinter transferring from Knox College and has earned two DIII First-Team All-America honors. Garrit Twitero is another DIII First-Team All-American joining Nebraska, transferring from Texas Lutheran University.

Max Herman, a Nike Indoor National Champion and Adidas Indoor National Champion in the weight throw, comes to Lincoln from Marietta, Ga.

Highlighting the in-state newcomers, Jack Gillogly is an accomplished sprinter from Creighton Prep. He holds the state record in the 200m and is a five-time Nebraska State Champion. Jaylen Lloyd, an incoming freshman from Omaha Westside, has captured six state titles and won the long jump at the Nike Outdoor National Championship. Lloyd and fellow newcomer Malachi Coleman are two dual-sport athletes, playing wide receiver for Nebraska football.

Mason Kooi is a three-time Illinois State Champion and a New Balance Indoor National Champion in the high jump. Kael Miedema, a thrower from Sioux Falls, S.D., notched three state titles. Adding to the distance runners, Gabe Nash is a four-time state champion from Iowa.

Jeremiah Smith and Brice Turner add depth to the sprints, with Smith winning three state titles in Kansas and Turner capturing two state titles in Texas.

Women

Abrille Artley - Sprints/Hurdles - Evanston, Ill. (Evanston Township High School)

• 100mH: 14.35; 300mH: 43.25; 400m: 56.36

• 2x Illinois State Champion

Ali Bainbridge - Distance - Sioux Falls, S.D. (Sioux Falls Lincoln High School)

• 800m: 2:14.26; 1600m: 4:53.59; 3200m: 10:30.25

• 8x South Dakota State Champion

Sage Burbach - Throws - Norris, Neb. (Norris High School)

• Shot put: 46-4; Discus: 136-0

• 2x Nebraska State Champion

Cece Deebom - Sprints/Jumps/Hurdles - Fargo, N.D. (Davies High School)

• 100m: 11.80; 200m: 24.39; 100mH: 14.00; Long jump: 19-7

• 12x North Dakota state champion

Mine De Klerk - Throws - University of Oregon/ Welkom, South Africa

• Shot put: 57-7; Discus: 178-8

• 2x World U20 Champion, 1x World U20 runner-up, 1x World U20 bronze medalist, South African U20 National Record Holder

Cammy Garabian - Throws - Harvard College/ Seekonk, Mass.

• Hammer throw: 203-8; Weight throw: 61-2

Seven Hicks - Sprints - Illinois State University/ Peoria, Ill.

• 60m: 7.39; 100m: 11.65; 200m: 24:01

Grace Parsons - Combined Events - Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge High School)

• 100mH: 14.48; 300mH: 43.83

Rebecca Pecora - Combined Events - Houston Christian University/ Milan, Italy

• High jump: 5-9 3/4; Long jump: 20-8 1/2; Pentathlon: 3,604; Heptathlon: 5,059

Berlyn Schutz - Distance - Lincoln, Neb. (Lincoln East High School)

• 800m: 2:11.57; 1,600m: 4:44.77; 3,200m: 10:45.43

• 3x Nebraska State Champion

Hayley Trotter - Distance - Clearwater, Kan. (Clearwater High School)

• 400m: 58.63; 800m: 2:12.00; 1,600m: 5:06.00

• 7x Kansas State Champion

Arianna Walker - Sprints - Illinois State University (Richton Park, Ill.)

• 60m: 7.48; 100m: 11.67; 200m: 23.91

Men

Luca Arcuri - Distance - Park Ridge, Ill. (Maine South High School)

• 1,600m: 4:24.97; 3,200m: 9:23.11

Jeremiah Charles - Jumps - Arlington, Texas (Arlington Martin High School)

• Triple jump: 50-3 3/4; Long jump: 23-1 1/2

Malachi Coleman - Sprints - Lincoln, Neb. (Lincoln East High School)

• 100m: 10.46; 200m: 21.31

Jack Gillogly - Sprints - Omaha, Neb. (Creighton Prep High School)

• 100m: 10.53; 200m: 20.90

• 5x Nebraska State Champion

• Nebraska State Record Holder in the 200m

Max Herman - Throws - Marietta, Ga. (Marietta High School)

• Weight throw: 80-5 3/4; Hammer throw: 213-8 1/2

• Nike Indoor National Champion (Weight throw)

• Adidas Indoor National Champion (Weight throw)

Mason Kooi - High Jump - Springfield, Ill. (Springfield Lutheran High School)

• High jump: 7-0

• 3x Illinois State Champion

• New Balance Indoor National Champion (High Jump)

Jaylen Lloyd - Jumps/Sprints - Omaha, Neb. (Omaha Westside High School)

• 100m: 10.43; 200m: 21.32; Long jump: 25-5 1/2; Triple jump: 50-6

• 6x Nebraska State Champion

• Nike Outdoor National Champion (Long jump)

Ethan Magee - Hurdles - Columbia, Mo. (Battle High School)

• 60mH: 8.09; 110mH: 14.66; 300mH: 39:56

Kael Miedema - Throws - Sioux Falls, S.D. (Sioux Falls Washington High School)

• Shot put: 64-8; Discus: 196-6

• 3x South Dakota State Champion

Cade Moran - Throws - University of Michigan/ Murrieta, Calif.

• Shot put: 58-3; Weight throw: 54-4 1/2

Gabe Nash - Mid-Distance - Sioux City, Iowa (Sioux City North High School)

• 800m: 1:51.23; 1,600m: 4:12.30; 3,200m: 9:07.94

• 4x Iowa State Champion

Luke Noland - Combined Events - Kearney, Mo. (Kearney High School)

• Long jump: 23-2; 100m: 11.28; 200m: 22.13; 110mH: 14.30; 300mH: 40.91

• Missouri State Champion

Tyrell Pierce - Sprints - Knox College/ Auburn, Ala.

• 200m: 21.49; 400m: 46.45

• 2x DIII First-Team All-American

Kaleb Sharp - Mid-Distance - Jordan, Minn. (Jordan High School)

• 400m: 49.61; 800m: 1:53.23; 1,500m: 3:59.98

• Minnesota State Champion

Jeremiah Smith - Sprints - Tecumseh, Kan. (Shawnee Heights High School)

• 60m: 6.80; 100m: 10.27; 110mH: 14.26; 300mH: 39.53

• 3x Kansas State Champion

Brice Turner - Sprints - Bay City, Texas (Bay City High School)

• 100m: 10.25; 200m: 20.97

• 2x Texas State Champion

Garrit Twitero - High Jump - Texas Lutheran University/ McQueeney, Texas

• High jump: 6-10 3/4

• DIII First-Team All-American

