Police investigating overnight robbery at northeast Lincoln gas station

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating an overnight robbery that happened at a gas station in northeast Lincoln.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the Kwik Shop near North 48th and Adams Street on the report of a robbery.

Arriving officers spoke with a 47-year-old clerk who said an unknown male wearing a mask came into the store and demanded money. LPD said the clerk handed over cash from the register to the male and the male left the area on a bicycle headed southbound.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
‘How did you forget my baby?’ Parents talk about death of infant left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Construction of a Google data center along I-80 in northeast Lincoln.
Google announces plans to develop data center in Lincoln, its third in Nebraska
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, at right, leads an NU Board of Regents meeting on...
University of Nebraska’s Ted Carter is named the next president at Ohio State
LPS Logo
LPS cancels early childhood classes for Wednesday and Thursday

Latest News

A dash camera captures video of a person stealing two guns from a truck's center console.
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Truck’s interior dash camera captures face of gun thief
Hastings woman killed in crash with semi near Doniphan
After the old Beatrice fire station sat empty for a year and a half the Community Food Pantry...
Community Food Pantry of Beatrice expands with new facility
Red Way
Lincoln’s Red Way flight service to cease operations