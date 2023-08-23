Police investigating overnight robbery at northeast Lincoln gas station

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating an overnight robbery that happened at a gas station in northeast Lincoln.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the Kwik Shop near North 48th and Adams Street on the report of a robbery.

Arriving officers spoke with a 47-year-old clerk who said an unknown male wearing a mask came into the store and demanded money. LPD said the clerk handed over cash from the register to the male and the male left the area on a bicycle headed southbound.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

