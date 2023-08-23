Rumored threat to Kearney schools deemed not credible

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Extra patrols were in place Wednesday morning at Kearney schools as a precaution after Kearney Police received a report about a potential threat.

Kearney Police say a report about a potential threat to Kearney Public Schools, the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Zion Lutheran School came in Tuesday around 5 p.m. After investigating, Kearney Police determined the threat was not credible.

In a statement, police said the details of the report were communicated to all three schools and additional patrols by the KPD and UNK Campus Police were in place Wednesday morning out of an abundance of caution.

Police said students and staff at KPD, UNK and Zion were safe and there was no disruption of classes.

UNK issued this statement early Wednesday afternoon:

“The University of Nebraska at Kearney is aware of a threat that was investigated by the campus threat assessment team and local law enforcement. It was determined to be unsubstantiated. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with authorities. The campus community is asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to UNK Police and the Kearney Police Department.”

Kearney Police also ask that members of the community report any information about this or other incidents.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.