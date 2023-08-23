Six Huskers named to Senior Bowl Watch List

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Six Nebraska football players were named to the Senior Bowl Watch List, announced on Wednesday. Offensive linemen Bryce Benhart and Ben Scott, running back Anthony Grant, defensive back Quinton Newsome, linebacker Luke Reimer and defensive lineman Ty Robinson each earned a spot on the watch list.

The 2024 Senior Bowl will be held on Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Alabama. Elite draft prospects from around the country are selected to showcase their talent at the Senior Bowl and connect with coaches and decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams.

Benhart has started 29 games at right tackle for the Big Red over the past three seasons. In addition to being the most seasoned offensive lineman on the Husker roster, Benhart has also excelled in the classroom as a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Scott landed on his second watch list of the preseason, as he was also named to the Rimington Trophy watch list. Scott is a transfer from Arizona State, where he started 28 games the last three years. He has proven to be a versatile offensive lineman with multiple starts at right tackle (17 starts) and center (11 starts).

Grant led Nebraska in rushing in his first season in a Husker uniform in 2022. He carried 218 times for 915 yards and six touchdowns last fall. Grant’s 915 rushing yards were the most by a Husker in four seasons, and he produced five 100-yard rushing performances while also catching 18 passes. He was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection in 2022.

Newsome has started every game at cornerback the past two seasons, carrying a streak of 24 consecutive starts into the 2023 campaign. He has totaled 101 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and 14 pass breakups the last two years. Newsome is one of the top returning cornerbacks in the Big Ten, as he earned honorable-mention all-conference accolades last season.

Reimer is the Big Ten’s active career leader with 245 tackles over his first four seasons. He has started each of the 22 games he’s played over the last two years, totaling 194 tackles during that stretch. A 2022 honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick, Reimer averages nearly nine tackles per game in his 27 career starts with 15.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.

Robinson has started 23 games in his career, including every game last season. He has recorded 51 tackles the past two seasons with 8.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and a pair of pass breakups. Robinson was Nebraska’s co-Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2022.

