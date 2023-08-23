Watch 10/11′s N REPORT Preseason Special Sunday at 7 p.m.

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 10/11 Sports team will present the N REPORT Preseason Special on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Kevin Sjuts and Chase Matteson give an overview of year one of the Matt Rhule era, share the Huskers’ projected starting line-up, and get analysis from Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.

Watch the special live in the video player above on Sunday at 7 p.m. or on the 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV or AndroidTV streaming platforms.

More N Report coverage

