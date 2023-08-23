Weather Alert Day: One last day of extreme heat before we break the triple digit streak

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ll be feeling hot, hot, hot and muggy for yet another day on Thursday.... but we will get “some” relief by Friday.

Thursday will be a copy and paste day once again, mostly sunny to partly cloudy with hot temperatures and dew points still remain uncomfortable. High temperatures will hit the mid 90s to triple digits... heat index values could get up to 115 degrees. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories continue until 10 pm. Winds will be from the south between 10 to 15 mph. An isolated shower/storm or two will be possible in western/northern areas in the evening but overall, the 1011 region will be dry throughout the day. Patchy fog is also possible for the morning hours.

Thursday night will bring the first or two cold fronts into the 1011 region that will offer us some relief from the heat in the upcoming day. The cold front will roll through the state and bring some spotty light precipitation chances along the northern half of the state. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday finally brings some relief to the heat.... believe it or not.... high temperatures will “only” reach the mid 80s to mid 90s. There will be a cool breeze from the northeast between 10 to 15 mph. It’ll be a partly cloudy day with spotty rain chances across the 1011 region... most of the state will stay dry. Finally, the second cold front will move through the state and bring the break we’ve been needing from the heat....

The 80s will feel so refreshing over the next several days!! Rain chances will remain low but there will be some small chances this weekend.

