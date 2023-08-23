Weather Alert Day: The story is the same, hot and humid conditions continue Wednesday

1011 Wednesday First Look Forecast 23 Aug 2023 04 53 24AM
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat continues across Nebraska on Wednesday with a few more clouds scattered across the region. Triple digit temperatures expected Wednesday afternoon with the humidity making it feel worse. Slightly cooler temperatures in northern Nebraska on Thursday, still looking at 100 degree temperatures in southern Nebraska. All of Nebraska will be cooler on Friday with 80s across northern Nebraska and 90s across parts of central and southern Nebraska.

Excessive heat warning continues until 10 PM Thursday for parts of central and eastern Nebraska. Heat advisory until 10 pm Thursday for parts of central Nebraska.

Dangerous heat continues
Dangerous heat continues(KOLN)

Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with Wednesday afternoon temperatures climbing into the triple digits across Nebraska. South-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Very hot and humid.
Very hot and humid.(KOLN)

Forecast heat index values Wednesday afternoon.

Hot and humid.
Hot and humid.(KOLN)

Clear to partly cloudy skies Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows from the 60s in the west to the 70s in central and eastern Nebraska.

Another warm and muggy night.
Another warm and muggy night.(KOLN)

Mostly sunny and continued hot on Thursday. It will be a bit cooler across northern Nebraska however, triple digit heat still expected in most of southern Nebraska.

Still hot.
Still hot.(KOLN)

Not as hot on Friday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Cooler for the weekend with small chances of rain.

A light at the end of the hot tunnel.
A light at the end of the hot tunnel.(KOLN)

