Bicyclist critically injured in collision with pickup in northeast Lincoln
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bicyclist is facing life-threatening injuries after a collision with a pickup in northeast Lincoln Thursday afternoon, according to Lincoln Police.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue along with Lincoln Police officers responded to the accident near 84th and Adams Streets around 4:10 p.m.
Northbound and Southbound lanes of 84th Street from Fremont to Adams Street are shut down as the investigation continues.
Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.