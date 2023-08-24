Bicyclist critically injured in collision with pickup in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bicyclist is facing life-threatening injuries after a collision with a pickup in northeast Lincoln Thursday afternoon, according to Lincoln Police.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue along with Lincoln Police officers responded to the accident near 84th and Adams Streets around 4:10 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes of 84th Street from Fremont to Adams Street are shut down as the investigation continues.

