Bicyclist critically injured in collision with pickup in northeast Lincoln

A bicyclist is facing life-threatening injuries following a crash in northeast Lincoln.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bicyclist is facing life-threatening injuries after a collision with a pickup in northeast Lincoln Thursday afternoon, according to Lincoln Police.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue along with Lincoln Police officers responded to the accident near 84th and Adams Streets around 4:10 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes of 84th Street from Fremont to Adams Street are shut down as the investigation continues.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

