Blue Angels land in Lincoln, practice flyovers before airshows

Six Super Hornet jets touched down in Lincoln today and prepared for the Guardians of Freedom airshows. They are joined by another plane called 'Fat Albert.'
By Grace McDonald
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The lives of people in Lincoln were periodically disrupted by thunderous sounds from above, yet there wasn’t a cloud in the sky. The booms belong to the Blue Angels, the Navy flight demonstration squadron.

The pilots flew over Lincoln on Friday to prepared for the Guardians of Freedom Airshows this weekend.

“It’s exciting to come to a place like Nebraska where you don’t see a lot of Navy,” said Cmdr. Alex Armatas, the Blue Angels flight leader. “It’s really exciting to come here and maybe show a few folks who have never seen the Navy and the Marine Corps in action, and show them what this team and this service can do.”

The purpose of the Blue Angels is to showcase the professionalism and the performance capability of the military. The entire fleet consists of 143 pilots that represent approximately 800,000 members of the Navy and Marine Corps.

The Lockheed Martin C-130J is “lovingly called” Fat Albert. The six smaller jets are Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets. These are the same jets used in the military with one main modification. The Blue Angels jets release more smoke, so their maneuvers can be more visible to spectators.

“We perform the exact same type of maneuvers that your fleet aviators perform,” Armatas said. “The only difference is we do them a little closer to the ground and a little closer together.”

Naval officers go through three years of training to be a pilot. Then it takes five months to specialize as a Blue Angel. Armitas said the Blue Angels are often away from their families for 300 days out of the year to travel to about 32 shows.

Safety is a priority for the Lincoln airshows. While the Super Hornets were landing, firefighters were learning how to eject and protect aviators in case of an emergency. Fat Albert will fly for 10 minutes and the Super Hornets will fly for 45 minutes afterward.

“We won’t go supersonic due to the disruption it would cause and the exceptionally loud noise you’d get from a supersonic aircraft,” Armitas said. “We’ll get very close to the sound barrier a couple of times, but we’ll never go beyond it.”

The entire event is free, and the airpark on Northwest 38th Street is open to visitors both Saturday and Sunday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Performances will begin at 11 a.m. each morning.

