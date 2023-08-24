Capital Humane Society announces special adoption event this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Humane Society in Lincoln will be taking part in a special, nationwide adoption promotion this Saturday.

The “Clear The Shelters” event is happening from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 70th & Nebraska Parkway.

“Dogs five months and older will be $50, as well as cats and kittens of all ages,” CHS said in a press release. “Critters such as guinea pigs and rabbits will be 50% off. License and rabies fees may apply for cat and dog adoptions.”

CHS says this promotion will take place Saturday only, and they’re hoping for a big turnout that would help them clear up some space. Just last week, thing were so tight inside the center that there were, at one point, just five open dogs kennels.

“We look forward to finding homes for the many pets in our care,” CHS said.

