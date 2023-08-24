County jail capacity concerns grow, inmates moved miles away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Taxpayers are still forking over money for the Lancaster County Jail and with each passing year, it’s inching closer to reaching its limits. Already the jail has had to send some of its inmates to a different jail an hour away because there was not room for them here.

Overcrowding is a problem the jail was facing 20 years ago, which led to the construction of the one the county has now.

The Lancaster County Jail opened its doors in 2011 with a maximum capacity of nearly 800 inmates and an operational capacity of 665.

Reports from the Lincoln Journal Star at the time said that during the design process, it was estimated the jail would last several decades before filling up, with the hope of avoiding the massive overcrowding problems that plagued the old jail at 10th and J Streets for years but now there are concerns that won’t be the case.

23 women from Lancaster County are now housed in the Washington County Jail, 73 miles from where they were arrested.

“We just reached a point where we couldn’t house them here in a suitable manner,” said Brad Johnson, the jail’s director.

Johnson said the housing section for women is just a small portion of the facility but the place is filling up faster than the county hoped.

“I don’t think there’s a bigger challenge before the Board of Commissioners,” said Commissioner Rick Vest.

In the second quarter of this year, the average population of the Lancaster County Jail was 677 inmates. That’s up about 14% from last year’s county for the same time frame of 595 inmates.

This is 96% of the jail’s operational capacity of 665, which is not based on bed numbers but on staffing and safety protocols. The absolute maximum capacity is 786, the closest the jail has gotten to that is 747 inmates on August 3 of this year.

10/11 News asked the jail’s director if those numbers make him worried about the long-term sustainability of the facility.

“Of course it does,” Johnson said. “You know, we were trying to do what we can to mitigate that. We’re going to be looking at a justice-wide assessment, needs assessment.”

Commissioner Vest said the board is in the process of narrowing down the details of that study looking into the jail population and needs, but it’s bigger than just who is currently sitting in the cells.

“The jail is kind of a symptom of what’s going on in society as a whole,” Vest said.

Contributing factors include a 20% increase in the number of people being brought to jail and a 12% increase in those who stay until their first court appearance.

Lincoln Police statistics also show they’ve increased felony arrests by 12% over the last five years.

“We all play a part in that so I’m hoping that we can look at that in a system-wide manner and and try and affect some change,” Johnson said.

They said this change is important because a conversation about adding onto or building another jail would not be easy for the board.

“We’re gonna make sure we examine resources in alternatives before we would make that decision,” Vest said.

As of now the county still owes $22 million on the current county jail, and taxpayers put $3.1 million into last year.

The last payment is expected to be made in 2028.

While those numbers are concerning, Vest said jail population projections from when the jail was first built actually predicted there’d be a higher inmate population now than there is.

Those numbers predicted an average population of 771 in 2020, and of 876 in 2025.

Vest said the reasons the jail was built with the number of beds it has is largely for financial reasons. In fact, they almost built it with about 100 fewer beds because of those costs.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.