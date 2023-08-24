Gas prices down slightly, but holiday weekend could push them up soon

According to AAA, gas prices are down slightly, but Labor Day weekend the height of hurricane...
According to AAA, gas prices are down slightly, but Labor Day weekend the height of hurricane season could push them up.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have noticed slightly less pain at the pump recently.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas fell four cents last week to $3.83.

That came despite growing demand which usually increases prices, but the overall price of oil has fallen and that influences prices at the pump.

Experts warn these prices could be short-lived.

Demand generally spikes on Labor Day weekend, driving them upward.

Also, hurricane season is getting into full gear.

When weather forces refineries on the Gulf Coast to shut down, gas prices can jump sharply.

The current price of gas is 24 cents higher than last month, but five cents less than a year ago.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way
Lincoln’s Red Way flight service to cease operations
Lincoln Police were called to the Kwik Shop near North 48th and Adams Street on the report of a...
Police investigating overnight robbery at northeast Lincoln gas station
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested
Red Way is shutting down after August 31st.
Red Way customers and employees react to airline shutting down
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team Blue Angels perform aerobatic maneuvers for spectators...
Lincoln to welcome thousands of air show visitors this weekend

Latest News

Calvin Measner
Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating
Valerie Laveus greets her brother Reginald Malherbe Daniel and her nephew Tristan-Ryan Malherbe...
Biden policy allowing migrants from Venezuela and 3 other countries into the US is on trial in Texas
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
A car is seen driving through a flooded road in Toledo, Ohio.
Flooding fills tunnels leading to Detroit airport, forces water rescues in Ohio and Las Vegas
Matt Talbot provides shelter and assistance during extreme heat