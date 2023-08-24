Lied Center adds second performance Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

The best-selling Christmas artist of all time will now perform at 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21
Mannheim Steamroller adds second show at Lied Center
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Due to popular demand, Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln has added a second performance of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas to their calendar.

In addition to the 7:30 p.m. performance on Thursday, Dec. 21 they have added a 3 p.m. show on the same day.

As the longest-running concert tour in the entertainment industry, Mannheim Steamroller’s founder and creator Chip Davis will celebrate nearly 35 years of his yearly Christmas performance tour.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong”.

Davis is the best-selling Christmas musician of all time, with more than 31.5 million Christmas records sold.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale on Friday at 11 a.m. at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center Box Office. Tickets are now for sale for the 7:30 performance.

