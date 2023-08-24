Matt Talbot provides shelter and assistance during extreme heat

The shelter will be open until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday
Matt Talbot
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 24, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is opening their facility Thursday afternoon to provide shelter and assistance for people experiencing homelessness as excessive heat in Lincoln continues.

Matt Talbot is open as a day shelter Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and provides water and meals, as well as shower and laundry services for people experiencing homelessness.

The facility usually closes Thursday afternoons so staff can attend meetings and do street outreach, but due to the extreme heat happening this week, Matt Talbot said the facility will remain open until close.

“This extended stretch of dangerously high temperatures is especially tough for our guests experiencing homelessness who already struggle with other challenges such as addiction, mental illness, and food insecurity,” Alynn Sampson, Executive Director of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, said. “Matt Talbot is here to provide a safe respite from the elements, and we encourage anyone in need to come inside during these hot days.”

Matt Talbot staff will partner with Clinic with a Heart to provide street medicine Thursday afternoon. The street medicine team will start at Matt Talbot and then head out to connect with individuals living outside – in cars, parks, abandoned buildings, or sidewalks – to offer medical assistance, personal care items, and water.

“Sometimes street outreach is as simple as offering a caring smile and handing out cold bottles of water,” Sampson said. “Other times the assistance is more complex. In all cases, the goal is to meet immediate needs, build trust, and prevent serious illness during this extreme weather.”

