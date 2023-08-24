Nebraska pilot returns home to perform in Blue Angels show

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “I’m just a kid from Nebraska. Who would’ve thought?”

That kid from Nebraska is Captain Jackson Streiff, the pilot of the U.S. Blue Angels support aircraft the C-130 “Fat Albert,” which can weigh more than 150,000 pounds fully loaded.

“Every single day I’m in disbelief that someone like me is here doing this job every single day,” he said.

Streiff, a Millard South graduate, was part of the 2009 state football championship team. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2010 and was commissioned as a Sound Lieutenant in the Marine Corps shortly thereafter.

Now, he’s a Blue Angel.

“It’s a wildly humbling opportunity.”

Streiff started with the Blue Angels in 2020. Before that he was stationed in Japan, so this homecoming is long overdue.

“I didn’t get a lot of opportunity to come back and I’m pretty excited to be here,” he said.

Thursday, the Blue Angels flew over Memorial Stadium and landed in Lincoln.

Tom Osborne visited the airport where the U.S. Navy Blue Angels made an appearance in Lincoln.

The team is performing for Navy Week at Lincoln Airport. They’re expected to wow more than 200,000 people. The last time the performance came to Nebraska was six years ago.

To experience the show is to watch them defy gravity and transport back to World War II where these same maneuvers were used by fighter pilots.

Each officer is given two to three years to travel the country and impress the nation.

Streiff’s tenure is coming to an end in just a few months.

“I think when I leave this team the thing that I’m going to carry with me for the rest of my life is the relationships that I’ve been able to build since I’ve been here.”

One of those relationships is Lieutenant Paul Kruger from Scottsdale, Arizona. This is also Kruger’s final year with the Blue Angels.

“We’re going to go to different parts of the country, probably different parts of the world,” said Kruger. “But I know at the end of the day I trust every single person in this squadron.”

He said if he sees a C-130 where ever he’s stationed next he’ll be sure to snap a picture and send it to Streiff. And if Streiff finds himself in Kruger’s neck of the woods, they’ll be sure to catch up.

Streiff said he also met his wife, Larissa, while a Blue Angel.

“Going to places I thought I never would go, meeting people I’ve never thought I’d meet,” said Streiff. “It’s been a pretty incredible experience.”

