Sailors recognized during Navy Week Proclamation Ceremony in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rewarding. That’s how a sailor describes the first ever Navy Week in Nebraska. The week-long celebration pays respect to the branch’s service members across the country. While it may not seem like it, the branch’s ties to Nebraska run deep.

Navy Week has been full of service and mentorship. On Wednesday, sailors that work on the USS Nebraska as well as others, were honored for their continued efforts to keep the oceans safe.

At the Capitol Rotunda, Governor Jim Pillen joined a celebration for the men and women in the Navy.

“It’s a recognition of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska’s support and the teamwork of our Navy,” said Admiral Robert Wirth, U.S. Strategic Command.

Sailors have spent the week volunteering at places like Habitat for Humanity and Lincoln Food Bank.

“It’s completely a win win opportunity for the community to see what the Navy sailors are doing but also for the Navy sailors to tell their story and also what it means to serve such a great organization,” said Wirth.

The Navy’s history is deep in Nebraska; 38 ships have been named after a Nebraskan.

The ceremony consisted of a speech from the Governor, an admiral, and a lieutenant. For one Commander in town, its his first Navy Week, and he says his experience has been amazing.

“Since I’ve been commanding Nebraska, I felt welcomed, landed in Omaha and drove to Lincoln and could tell the Go Big Red spirit is alive and well,” said Commander Vance Scott of the USS Nebraska Blue.

On Thursday, the Navy Rock band will be performing at the Saltdogs game at Haymarket Park. Navy Week will wrap up Saturday with the Blue Angels Air Show.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.