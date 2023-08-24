Tenured teacher takes on second generation students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One teacher at a Lincoln elementary school is quickly approaching 40 years in the classroom, with every single one of them spent with Lincoln Public Schools.

It’s a profession where if you stick around long enough, you’re bound to see some familiar faces come back through, with the child of a former student now in her kindergarten class.

Michelle Kroeker’s passion for the last 36 years has been teaching kids, and for many, they share memories of their favorite teacher with siblings or other classmates.

But for Lane Hoferer the situation is more unique.

“I noticed Lane and I thought boy, he looks familiar but I couldn’t really put my finger on it and I just kind of went throughout the day,” Kroeker said. “And then his grandmother picked him up and she said ‘You remember me. You taught my daughter Beth’ and then I started to connect the dots.”

Kroeker took a visit to what she calls her smile file, where she keeps all her memories from teaching.

“She was always really helpful and really nice and you know, just cared about everybody,” Hofner said.

She remembers Beth well, from teaching fourth grade at Everett Elementary School, and sees lots of similarities between the two.

“Beth has taught Lane to be ready for school and to be a rule follower and a role model and absorb learning, and just really take it all in and that’s exactly the characteristics of Beth in fourth grade,” Kroeker said.

From nursery rhymes and coloring, Lane said he loves kindergarten but there’s one thing that stands out more than the rest.

“I like to play on the big playground,” Lane said.

For Kroeker, it’s a full-circle moment.

“It’s really fun to see the people that you impacted as a student raising their own family,” Kroeker said. “And hopefully you had a little bit of an impact on that and how they do their family.”

Kroeker just recently transitioned to teaching kindergarten, she said she’s taught at every single elementary grade level and enjoys them all equally.

