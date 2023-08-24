Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating

Burwell man arrested in connection to the suspicious death
Calvin Measner
Calvin Measner(Valley County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GARFIELD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Garfield County Wednesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from troopers in response to a reported deceased individual who had been located along Highway 91, several miles east of Burwell. Troopers and NSP investigators responded to the scene.

The deceased individual has been identified as Amanda Summers, 33, of Trumbull.

NSP is the lead agency in the investigation.

As part of the investigation, NSP investigators arrested Calvin Measner, 22, of Burwell, early Thursday morning, for obstructing a peace officer and tampering with evidence.

The death investigation is ongoing.

