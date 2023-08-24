Weather Alert Day continues for Dangerous Heat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The break in the triple digit heat is here... plus some spotty chances for rain/storms.

Friday brings a slight “cool” down and another re-enforcing cold front that bring will bring some spotty rain & storm chances and even cooler temperatures for Saturday. High temperatures will still soar in the 80s to the upper 90s... it will be hottest in the southeastern half of the state. Humid conditions will remain too, causing some concern for our heat index values once again. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until 8 PM on Friday evening for portions of south central and southeastern areas. Heat Index Values could reach 105 to 115 degrees.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday Peak Heat Index (KOLN)

Until Friday at 8 PM (KOLN)

Overall, it will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible across the state during the day. The northern half of the state will see spotty chances in the first half of the day, while the southern half of the state will see scattered/spotty chances in the second half. Some spotty activity is possible the morning for southeastern areas too. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the southern half of the state, mainly along and south of I-80. Damaging winds are the primary storm threat with hail as a secondary threat. The re-enforcing cold front will have passed throughout the day.... cooler and refreshing conditions lie ahead.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible along and south of I-80, mainly in the second half of the day. (KOLN)

Friday night into Saturday morning will bring partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and the chance for scattered showers/isolated storms will remain along the southern border. Low temperatures will fall to the refreshing 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will have some spotty showers mainly in the morning to the early afternoon for southern areas and the west. Otherwise, the partly cloudy start will turn to mostly sunny by the afternoon. The main story for Saturday will be the drastic change in temperatures and the cool breeze. High temperatures will only be in the mid 70s to lower 80s!! Talk about refreshing.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The 80s will stick around for quite a while but the slight chance for rain/storms will only be in the forecast for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

