Bicyclist killed in Thursday crash identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have identified a man who died following a collision with a pickup in northeast Lincoln Thursday afternoon as 77-year-old John Mayfield of Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue along with Lincoln Police officers responded to the accident near 84th and Market Drive around 4:10 p.m. Thursday. LPD said when they arrived, a pickup and bicycle appeared to have crashed in the intersection.

It was determined a 2014 Ford F150 pickup was traveling southbound on North 84th when it collided with a bicycle that was crossing 84th Street.

Mayfield was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No citations have been issued; the investigation is ongoing.

